Almeria rules out permanent move for Ozornwafor

Spanish Segunda side, Almeria will not be signing Valentine Ozornwafor out rightly when his season-long loan deal expires at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Ozornwafor has found game time hard to come by under former Real Madrid midfielder Guti, following his loan move from Galatasaray in the summer.

The 20-year-old defender has been limited to just two substitute appearances this term with the Spanish duo of César De la Hozand Nikola Maras a regular fixture in the heart of defence of the Rojiblancos.

According to a report by the Spanish Daily; “Ozornwafor has performed below expectation this season and Almeria won’t be exercising their purchase option of €1.8m to buy him out rightly.”

Ozornwafor joined Galatasaray from Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba on a four-year deal in July.

He was one of the stand-out players for the Flying Eagles at the Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland earlier this year.