Almeria insists on €30 million for Umar Sadiq

Spanish La liga side Valencia have had their bid for Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq turned down by Almeria.

Almeria have slapped a value of €15 million on the 24 year-old Forward, whom they acquired for €5 million from Partizan.

Sadiq signed a five-year deal with the Segunda Division side in 2020 and has settled in well at the club.

Last term he scored 20 goals in 38 league appearances, getting the club into the promotion playoff spot.

However, Almeria’s huge transfer fee – believed to be in the region of €30 million – for the player has so far put off potential buyers, including Sevilla, who were one of the early admirers of the Forward.

Almeria are currently in pre-season and lost to Benfica 2-1 on Sunday, Sadiq started in that game.