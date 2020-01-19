Alloy Agu Gives no Assurances to Uzoho, Akpeyi on Super Eagles Number One Spot

Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu insists that the one spot is open to any of the four goalkeepers currently available.

Akpeyi was first choice for the most part at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and the subsequent 2021 AFCON qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

He returned after a brief period away from the team following the injury to Francis Uzoho during the international friendly match against Brazil back in October.

In a chat with footballlive.ng on the current form of Daniel Akpeyi for Kaizer Chiefs and Francis Uzoho’s chances of reclaiming his number one position, when he returns from the injury, Agu said Uzoho must compete with other goalkeepers and not just Akpeyi.

Agu added that the coaching crew will continue to scout for good goalkeepers to join the team in the future.

“Not only Akpeyi, Ezenwa is there, Maduka is there and anyone of them who’s is in best shape at the right moment will manning the post for Nigeria.”

“I’m always an advocate for the best hand and the best leg to play for Nigeria, so when Uzoho comes back, he will compete with others.”

“And we are not resting, we are still looking for good players to strengthen the team” He told footballlive.

Akpeyi Free-kick Headaches Won’t Go Away

Daniel Akpeyi was in goal for Kaizer Chiefs this weekend in the Premier Soccer League tie away to Black Leopards, but his fine display on the day was undone after he conceded another goal from a free kick.

Samir Nurkovic gave Chiefs the lead in the 11th minute, before Mogakolodi Ngele restored the parity for the home side from set piece.

Akpeyi was left red-faced in the 2019 AFCON semi-final match against Algeria after he was beaten by a Riyad Mahrez free kick from an angle which the goalkeeper could have saved.

Saturday saw a repetition of Akpeyi’s misjudgment of a kick he could have kept out and perhaps ensure Chiefs pick three point.

The first half goals settled the encounter as both side shared the spoils.

The draw meanwhile maintained Kaizer Chiefs’ unbeaten run in the last five league games including two wins and one draw.

Amakhosi sit top of the table with 42 points, 10 points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who will be at SuperSport United on Sunday.