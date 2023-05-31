Nigeria U20 MNT All-time Combined Best XI

By
Adebanjo
-
0
193
Chinedu Obasi, Nigeria U20, FIFA U20 World Cup
Nigeria's Chinedu Ogbuke Obasi C) celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

The FIFA U20 World Cup is one of Football’s biggest stages and the springboard for the arrival of some of the game’s future superstars.

Every game at the U20 World Cup represents another opportunity for players, who like artists will aim to produce a timeless master piece.

 

 

In the case of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, the perennial underachievers, they’ve seen a fair share of highlights and the high point of the Nation’s participation has been two final appearances (1989 & 2005).

Mutiu Adepoju, Samson Siasia, Sunday Oliseh, Alloy Agu, Mikel Obi and Taye Taiwo were among the Flying Eagles who laid a marker on their way to becoming some of the tournament’s stars and beyond.

 

Nigeria U20 MNT All-time Combined Best XI

Wilfred Agbonavbare

He was Nigeria’s first choice Goalkeeper in the Team’s first ever appearance in the competition.

Yisa Sofoluwe

A Popular figure among Nigerian Football fans and in his latter years was nicknamed the Defence Minister. He was a gifted Player with a football beyond his years.

Nduka Ugbade

Dependable and Reliable, Ugbade was one of few Nigerian Players to appear in multiple U20 World Cup tournaments. He was decisive and effective.

Joseph Yobo

Exciting to watch and versatile. Yobo stood out playing predominantly as a RB, but became renowned as a CB.

Taye Taiwo

A generational talent, who excelled as a LB. Taye possessed a thunderous left kick. He was voted third best player at the 2005 Champions.

Sunday Oliseh

Composed and showed his leadership qualities early. As a DM he was hard as nail.

Mikel Obi

Another generational talent and the leader in the Nigerian team that reached the 2005 final. Mikel was skillful as he was intelligent and was only second in the tournament behind, Yes, Lionel Messi.

Mutiu Adepoju

He wasn’t always known as the Head Master, but there was little doubt in his quality. A member of the 1989, Mutiu cemented his legacy with his brace in the semi-final match against USA.

Chinedu Obasi

An exciting Attacker, pacy and creative with an eye for goals. Obasi an all-round attacker was electric for the Flying Eagles in 2005.

Christopher Ohenhen

The Ultimate Second Striker, Ohenhen understood the role and made the team better.

Julius Aghahowa

The typical youth Striker, Aghahowa was about strength, pace and technique.

XI

Agbonavbare; Sofoluwe, Yobo, Taye Taiwo, Ugbade; Oliseh, Mikel, Adepoju, Obasi; Ohenhen, Aghahowa.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here