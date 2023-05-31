Nigeria U20 MNT All-time Combined Best XI

The FIFA U20 World Cup is one of Football’s biggest stages and the springboard for the arrival of some of the game’s future superstars.
Every game at the U20 World Cup represents another opportunity for players, who like artists will aim to produce a timeless master piece.
In the case of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, the perennial underachievers, they’ve seen a fair share of highlights and the high point of the Nation’s participation has been two final appearances (1989 & 2005).
Mutiu Adepoju, Samson Siasia, Sunday Oliseh, Alloy Agu, Mikel Obi and Taye Taiwo were among the Flying Eagles who laid a marker on their way to becoming some of the tournament’s stars and beyond.