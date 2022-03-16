All Finesse! Fans flood Ighalo’s IG with Praise as He grooves

Odion Ighalo teased fans with Buju TYE and Pheelz's song on his IG. Photo credit | IG (ighalojude)

Al Hilal forward, Odion Ighalo has come in for massive praise and plaudits by fans at home and abroad alike.

Ighalo, who posted himself grooving to the trending record ‘Finesse’ on his Instagram celebrated another winning performance over the weekend.
The 32 year-old Nigeria international set up Moussa Marega for the winning strike against Al Raed which also moved them to second on the standings in the League.

 

Fans in the comment section, where quick to point out a line in the record citing that it was impossible for the 2019 AFCON Top scorer to ever be broke.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude)

 

Ighalo is one of twenty three expected to arrive Nigeria’s camp for the double header World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

