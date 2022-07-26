Alimi Sikiru leaves fans guessing next move after quitting Remo Stars

By
Adebanjo
-
0
79

Forward Alimi Sikiru dropped a cryptic tweet, Monday, perhaps suggesting his next move after news broke of his departure from NPFL side Remo Stars.

After a season-long campaign with Remo, where the club finished third and secured qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, the Forward opted out of renewing his contract.
Several reports on Social media confirmed the same story if the Player’s decision to walk away from a new deal. He retweeted most.

 

Meanwhile, hours later Sikiru himself tweeted :

“Time to Relax and Re-charge”, which he followed up with a more cryptic message, perhaps in response to queries on his timeline from fans wanting to find out his next destination.
The 26 year-old dropped a three worded tweet, giving no hints, but possibly send a clear message of a move, that could see him leave the NPFL.

Alimi Sikiru had previously left the NPFL and played in Tunisia for Stade Tunisien as well as in Morocco with MAS Fes, before his return to Nigeria as a free Agent.
Last season he joined Remo Stars midway through the campaign and scored 8 goals in 16 appearances as the Club berth third in the standings – their best finish in the top flight.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here