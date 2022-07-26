Alimi Sikiru leaves fans guessing next move after quitting Remo Stars

Forward Alimi Sikiru dropped a cryptic tweet, Monday, perhaps suggesting his next move after news broke of his departure from NPFL side Remo Stars.
After a season-long campaign with Remo, where the club finished third and secured qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, the Forward opted out of renewing his contract.
Several reports on Social media confirmed the same story if the Player’s decision to walk away from a new deal. He retweeted most.
Sikiru Alimi leaves Remo Stars following the expiration of his deal.
Decision reached last week and communicated to the club over the weekend.
Club tried to persuade the striker who scored nine goals last season but the forward has decided to move on. #NPFLTransfer pic.twitter.com/QJCTnq4wpH
— MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) July 24, 2022
Meanwhile, hours later Sikiru himself tweeted :
“Time to Relax and Re-charge”, which he followed up with a more cryptic message, perhaps in response to queries on his timeline from fans wanting to find out his next destination.
The 26 year-old dropped a three worded tweet, giving no hints, but possibly send a clear message of a move, that could see him leave the NPFL.
JOY is coming…
— Alimi Sikiru (@sikiru16) July 25, 2022