Alimi opens his goal account for Stade Tunisien

Nigerian forward Sikiru Alimi has opened his goal account for his new Tunisia ligue one side Stade Tunisien on Sunday.

The former Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars of Akure forward scored in the closing minutes of the first half to hand his side the win against Solimane FC .

Alimi has fired blank in his two previous games for the Club he joined back in January from Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

The Lagos born striker will hope to open his goal account for Stade Tunisien in the league when they take on Metlaoui next week Tuesday.

Stade Tunisien are currently fifth on the log with 27 points from 16 matches.