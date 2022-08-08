Players Abroad Alhassan Yusuf powers Royal Antwerp past OH Leuven By Seyi Alao - August 8, 2022 0 89 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Antwerp's Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi and OHL's Raphael Holzhauser pictured in action during a Jupiler Pro League match. (Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf was in superb form for Royal Antwerp as they trashed OH Leuven 4-2 in the Belgian Jupiler League game on Sunday night. Yusuf played from the start and was heavily involved in the team’s dominance as they picked their third win in as many games in the league. Aside assisting one of the four goals scored by Royal Antwerp, the Nigerian ran the show from the middle of the pack. The 22-year-old was highly rated after the game as one of the best players on the pitch. Yusuf attempted 54 passes and completed 49, with a 91% success rate, he also completed 3 out of 5 long balls. He completed 100% dribble, tackle and cross success rate and played the entire minutes of the game for Marc Van Bommel’s side. The victory is Royal Antwerp’s third consecutive win and puts them top of the table in the early days of the campaign.