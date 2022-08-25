Algeria agrees September Int’l friendly with Nigeria

Riyad Mahrez celebrating his goal in Algeria's 2-1 win against Nigeria during the 2019 African Cup of Nations. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The international friendly match between Algeria and Nigeria will hold on September 27.

Algeria opted for Nigeria over Mali following Ghana’s decision to pull out of their initial agreement with the FAF.
It’ll be the third meeting between the Fennecs and Super Eagles since 2019 – including a famous AFCON semi final victory courtesy Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick.

The friendly match will be played at the 40,000 capacity Stade Olympique d’Oran.

Meanwhile, the September 27th match is the only confirmed fixture for the Super Eagles during the FIFA International window, so far, next month.

