Algeria agrees September Int’l friendly with Nigeria

The international friendly match between Algeria and Nigeria will hold on September 27.
Algeria opted for Nigeria over Mali following Ghana’s decision to pull out of their initial agreement with the FAF.
It’ll be the third meeting between the Fennecs and Super Eagles since 2019 – including a famous AFCON semi final victory courtesy Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick.
Info LGDF : c’est acté, l’Algérie affrontera le Nigeria en amical en septembre ! 🚨🚨
>> les détails de la rencontre à suivre ici : ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/6SUw3QkZz2 pic.twitter.com/50fN7qtmSj
— La Gazette du Fennec (@LGDFennec) August 22, 2022
The friendly match will be played at the 40,000 capacity Stade Olympique d’Oran.