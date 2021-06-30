Alex Iwobi’s Everton appoint Rafa Benitez on Three-year deal

Everton have signed Rafa Benitez on a three-year deal to replace Carlo Ancelotti as their new Manager.

Benitez was confirmed, Wednesday, and the Premier League club made the announcement on their website.

The former Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle Manager has offered a glimpse into the character of the team he wants to build.

“You can see the ambition is there. This club is growing,” Benitez told the club’s website.

“For me, it is about bringing the winning mentality, being competitive, so everything is in place on the pitch and off the pitch.

“I like to compete. I like to win. I came from the academy at Real Madrid [as a young player and coach], and the winning mentality is already there.

“We [myself and my coaching staff] have won 13 titles because we have this mentality and I still want to win.

“And I have come to Everton because I liked the idea to be competitive again – and to have the chance to compete in every game, to compete against anyone.”

Everton have not resumed for pre-season, but for Alex Iwobi and co, the Spaniard has demanded improvements in mentality and team goals.

“If you have very good players, it is about managing them. If you have to improve your players, you have to do that and at the same time bring some additions that will give the team more quality – but also the right mentality.

“You want players with the right character, so you can be sure everybody has the same idea to go onto the pitch to give everything. That is what the fans are expecting. We need the fans behind the team and I think they will be.”