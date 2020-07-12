Alex Iwobi Up for Premier League End of Season Award

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi is in the running for Everton’s Player and Young Player of the Season awards.

Iwobi joined the Everton from Arsenal for 35 million pounds last summer and he has played a crucial part in the revival of the team, since Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti took over.

Everton made the nomination announcement on their official website on Thursday and the Nigerian will face competition from Tom Davies, Moise Keane and Mason Holgate.

https://www.evertonfc.com/playeroftheseason?utm_source=Website&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=EOSVoting

Since joining the Toffees, Iwobi has scored two goals and made one assist in 26 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season.

The winners will be revealed in a specially-created virtual awards ceremony at the end of the season.

Meanwhile Alex Iwobi sat out of Everton’s 1 – 1 draw against Southampton at Saint Mary’s on Thursday.

Iwobi sustained an hamstring injury while on parade against Tottenham Hotspurs on Monday and he’s expected to miss two weeks of action.