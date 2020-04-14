Alex Iwobi rates Super Eagles Midfielder as World Class

Alex Iwobi has heaped praises on his Super Eagles teammate Wilfred Ndidi as one of the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Iwobi named Ndidi in his combine Super Eagles and Everton best 11, he described the Leicester City midfielder as “two in one player”.

Ndidi has been vital for Brendan Rogers’ side this season and his stats, including one of the highest interception rates and ball recovery since 2016, have been impressive.

On Monday, during an IG Live interview, Alexander Iwobi said, “Having Ndidi on the pitch is like having two players on the pitch, He is that good.”

Apart from robbing the opposition off possessions, Ndidi has scored twice in the premier league for Leicester City this season.

He scored a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and in 5-0 thumping of Newcastle United at the King Power stadium.