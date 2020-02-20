Alex Iwobi Praises Everton Boss Ancelotti for “helping me a lot”

Nigerian attacking midfielder, Alex Iwobi has admitted that he’s getting better under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

Iwobi, 23, missed the first few weeks of Ancelotti’s reign at Goodison Park after injuring his hamstring against former club, Arsenal back in December.

He made a return during Everton’s 3-2 victory at Watford earlier this month and showed glimpses of his ability in the pulsating encounter.

Iwobi insists the blend of Ancelotti’s individual coaching and the manager’s preference for narrow wingers have helped him to unlock his attacking talent.

“I have grown up playing on the left or as a number 10 and he has combined the two (in one position),”Iwobi told evertonfc.com.

“It feels natural and I am comfortable in the system, it has been bringing the best from me in training.”

“The way he (Ancelotti) tells me to come inside is helping my body position, so I receive the ball in a better place (on the field).

“It means my first touch takes me where I should go and I can come infield at the right time to be free and able to turn and play forward.”

“He is helping me a lot and I am benefiting in training. I feel I am getting better every day with him.”

The Nigeria international has scored just once in 17 Premier League appearances for Everton this term.