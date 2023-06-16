Alex Iwobi on Akpom Super Eagles Chance, Lost Opportunity with Eberechi Eze

There has been growing calls for Chuba Akpom’s invitation to the Super Eagles and particularly following his 28-goal contribution for Middlesbrough last season.
In a chat with FL, Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi also shares the belief that the striker deserves a chance in the National team.
“The selection of Chuba Akpom is not up to me, unfortunately, it’s very difficult because of the sort of strikers we have in form,” Iwobi said.
Player of the Season | Championship
Chuba Akpom
His 28-goal Championship haul put him seven clear of the next most prolific player.
— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 30, 2023