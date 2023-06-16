Alex Iwobi on Akpom Super Eagles Chance, Lost Opportunity with Eberechi Eze

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
149
Chuba Akpom is eligible to play for Nigeria
Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom. (Photo by Will Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

There has been growing calls for Chuba Akpom’s invitation to the Super Eagles and particularly following his 28-goal contribution for Middlesbrough last season.

In a chat with FL, Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi also shares the belief that the striker deserves a chance in the National team.

 

“The selection of Chuba Akpom is not up to me, unfortunately, it’s very difficult because of the sort of strikers we have in form,” Iwobi said.

“I am sure he will get a chance because he had a great season, it’s very difficult for the coach to pick strikers to come so he just has to be patient and I am sure he will get his chance.”

He also spoke about Eberechi Eze, and revealed that he tried to convince the Crystal Palace star to represent Nigeria.

“Of course, I always have conversations with Eberechi Eze.

“I tried to convince him to come, but, he never had the opportunity to; I don’t know if he was invited. I am not too sure, but I wish him all the best with England.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here