Alex Iwobi is a Jedi! Former Arsenal Winger justifying Price tag

By
Adebanjo
-
0
103
Everton's Alex Iwobi (centre) battles with Leicester City's Jonny Evans (left) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday May 8, 2022. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

Has Alex Iwobi finally unlocked his true powers – potentials – at Everton?

Iwobi keeps showing, weekly, such encouraging signs of the quality Everton hoped they’d paid over £35 million for two seasons ago.
By all standards it felt as though Arsenal fleeced the negotiators from Merseyside when in 2019 negotiations for the player were concluded.
However, these days despite his lack of goals (2goals, 24 apps) in the league, Iwobi’s contribution on both ends of the field has been nothing short of a Jedi’s talent and he has earned praise from Manager and fans alike for it.
It’s his work rate – off the ball – that recently caught the eyes but even the ince perfect cross that provided Everton’s first goal at the King Power Stadium against Leicester got a few more tongues wagging.
Frank Lampard would be the Obiwon and Iwobi his Skywalker, but some Toffees faithfuls want the word play and displayed placards at the weekend of just how important they believe the Nigerian is to their bid for relegation survival.

 

Of course Leicester weren’t going to just roll, even though their season has come to a disappointing end following the defeat to AS Roma in the Conference League semi finals.
The Foxes levelled, there was just five minutes between Patson Daka’s equalizer and Vitali Mykolenko’s 6th minute opener.
Mason Holgate (30′) restored the lead and for the rest of the way, neither side could break.
Foxes Boss Brendan Rodgers had the full compliment of Kelechi Iheanacho, who played the entire duration, and Ademola Lookman the replacement for Daka in the 80th minute, and Jamie Vardy, but it yielded little.
The victory helped Lampard’s side climb out of the relegation waters; a point from safety and with a game in hand.
Everton are now on a roll, with a single defeat in their last five games, perhaps it’s fitting to charge the 26 year-old Nigeria until success is guaranteed. May the Force be with you, Obiwon!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here