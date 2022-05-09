Alex Iwobi is a Jedi! Former Arsenal Winger justifying Price tag

Has Alex Iwobi finally unlocked his true powers – potentials – at Everton?
Iwobi keeps showing, weekly, such encouraging signs of the quality Everton hoped they’d paid over £35 million for two seasons ago.
By all standards it felt as though Arsenal fleeced the negotiators from Merseyside when in 2019 negotiations for the player were concluded.
However, these days despite his lack of goals (2goals, 24 apps) in the league, Iwobi’s contribution on both ends of the field has been nothing short of a Jedi’s talent and he has earned praise from Manager and fans alike for it.
It’s his work rate – off the ball – that recently caught the eyes but even the ince perfect cross that provided Everton’s first goal at the King Power Stadium against Leicester got a few more tongues wagging.
Frank Lampard would be the Obiwon and Iwobi his Skywalker, but some Toffees faithfuls want the word play and displayed placards at the weekend of just how important they believe the Nigerian is to their bid for relegation survival.
3 Points In The Bag… pic.twitter.com/NGQz81WdfZ
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) May 8, 2022