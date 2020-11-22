Alex Iwobi Impresses at RWB as Everton end Three-game Losing Streak

By
Adebanjo
-
0
120
Everton's Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Everton at Craven Cottage in London on November 22, 2020. - Everton won the match 3-2. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi started for Everton as the Toffees went up against Fulham at Craven Cottage and the Right wing back – yes you read it right – was very impressive albeit against seemingly poor opponent.

Iwobi was quite effective in his new role as he filled in for the injured Seamus Coleman and also clocked in his first 90 minutes in the league this season.

 

Everton had been on a three game losing streak before Sunday’s encounter and the 3-2 victory would come as a relief for Manager Carlo Ancelotti as much as he would have been seeing his experiment with the Nigerian work just fine.

 

The 24 year-old completed 88% of his 59 passes, attempted 5 tackles, 2 interceptions and 9 recoveries. He also completed 6 dribbles (joint highest in the entire game) according to whoscored.

 

Everton celebrated the Nigerian’s new role on twitter:

 

The player himself was quite impressed with his performance in what was an exciting win as his tweet post-game would suggest.

 

 

Meanwhile, Fulham Manager Scott Parker named Ola Aina in his starting XI and the Right back had a fairly decent game.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here