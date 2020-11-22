Alex Iwobi Impresses at RWB as Everton end Three-game Losing Streak

Alex Iwobi started for Everton as the Toffees went up against Fulham at Craven Cottage and the Right wing back – yes you read it right – was very impressive albeit against seemingly poor opponent.

Iwobi was quite effective in his new role as he filled in for the injured Seamus Coleman and also clocked in his first 90 minutes in the league this season.

Everton had been on a three game losing streak before Sunday’s encounter and the 3-2 victory would come as a relief for Manager Carlo Ancelotti as much as he would have been seeing his experiment with the Nigerian work just fine.

The 24 year-old completed 88% of his 59 passes, attempted 5 tackles, 2 interceptions and 9 recoveries. He also completed 6 dribbles (joint highest in the entire game) according to whoscored.

Everton celebrated the Nigerian’s new role on twitter:

The player himself was quite impressed with his performance in what was an exciting win as his tweet post-game would suggest.

RWB 🏃‍♂️💨

+3 We Mooove pic.twitter.com/V37jHhYmZi — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Fulham Manager Scott Parker named Ola Aina in his starting XI and the Right back had a fairly decent game.