Alex Iwobi helps Fulham Beat Hammers By Admin - December 11, 2023

Alex Iwobi gets in between James Ward-Prowse and Pablo Fornals during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and West Ham United at Craven Cottage. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

For the first time since 1961, Fulham have scored 3+ goals in three consecutive games. After defeating Nottingham forest in the midweek by 5 goals, Fulham thrashed West ham United at Craven cottage to continue their fine run on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Iwobi assisted the second goal of the game as Willian fired home the rebound off a Lukasz Fabianski save, with the Nigerian firing the initial shot. This comes just a few days after Iwobi netted a brace against Nottingham Forest.

The assist now takes Iwobi's total to 4 goals and 2 assists in all competitions. Fulham started the game week 14th, and have now moved up four places to 10th. They now face a wounded Newcastle United on the 16th of December.