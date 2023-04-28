What next for Alex Iwobi and Everton

Alex Iwobi hasn’t also been sensational since his move to Everton, but this season, he has proven to be a shining light in an otherwise terrible campaign for the Toffees.
They currently occupy 19th position in the English Premier League and while frustration and anger can be directed to some Everton stars for not stepping up, as well as Frank Lampard for almost ruining the club or the management who have made terrible administrative decisions no one can question the commitment nor impact of the Nigerian.