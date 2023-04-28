What next for Alex Iwobi and Everton

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Alex Iwobi celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi hasn’t also been sensational since his move to Everton, but this season, he has proven to be a shining light in an otherwise terrible campaign for the Toffees.

They currently occupy 19th position in the English Premier League and while frustration and anger can be directed to some Everton stars for not stepping up, as well as Frank Lampard for almost ruining the club or the management who have made terrible administrative decisions no one can question the commitment nor impact of the Nigerian.

 

 

Iwobi has played all of Everton’s Premier League games so far and his return of 1 goal and 6 assists puts him amongst the most creative players in the team despite their poor run and form.

Everton are locked in a tough relegation battle and are faced with the ugly reality of playing in England’s second tier next season.

Alex Iwobi has one year left on his £100k per-week deal at Everton and has a decision to make.

The midfielder has the choice of either renewing his contract with Everton, as his performance deserves or push for a move away from Everton should they fail to secure their Premier League status.

Iwobi knows that he will not be short of options should he choose to leave Goodison Park, and according to reports he has stalled on signing a contract extension and wants to see how the season plays out before making his final decision.

Iwobi is a good midfielder, versatile and can play in either flank of a front three, he can also operate as a number 10 or no 8 behind the striker.

Lately, he has proven that he can function wherever required even as a defensive makeshift, as was the case under former Everton boss, Frank Lampard.

Alex Iwobi definitely deserves to be in a team that challenges for more than the relegation scrap battles and a move outside the Premier League might even suit him well.

He can as well bank on Everton to redeem themselves and build a better team next season should, they survive the relegation battle.

Iwobi will negotiate a pay rise should he choose to remain with Everton, but money isn’t the only motivation at this stage, and especially for the 26 year-old.

