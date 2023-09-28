AFCON 2019Players Abroad Alex Iwobi Gets off the Mark for Fulham By Adebanjo - September 28, 2023 0 38 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Alex Iwobi celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during the EFL Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Norwich City. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Alex Iwobi opened his goal account for Fulham, notching the winning strike in their 2-1 victory over Norwich in the third round EFL Cup match at Craven Cottage, on Wednesday. Iwobi started the game, as did Calvin Bassey and the duo helped the Cottagers to a nervy win against the Championship side. Fulham scored first through Carlos Vinicius in the 12th minute, and saw out the half with the slim lead. In the 72nd minute, the summer signing found the back of the net, his first goal and on his debut for the club. The visitors pulled one back, Borja Sainz (75′) reduced the deficit, but Fulham held on for the victory and progressed to the fourth round where they’ll next face Ipswich Town.