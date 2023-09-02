Alex Iwobi Completes Fulham Move

Fulham completed a deadline day signing of midfielder, Alex Iwobi from Everton for a fee in the region of £22 million.

Iwobi, 27, left Everton after four seasons at the club, and returns to London where he previously played for Arsenal.

His move to Craven Cottage comes as a bit of a surprise given his recent on-field improvement and the likelihood of free agency next year.

The Nigerian penned a five-year deal and reunites with Marco Silva, who oversaw his switch to the Toffees back in 2019.

Alex Iwobi made 140 appearances for Everton in the Premier League and Cup competitions combined, scoring 9 goals and providing 16 assists.

😆😆😆