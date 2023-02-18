Alex Iwobi assist, Coleman Scores to lift Everton out of Relegation

Alex Iwobi laid down the assist for the game’s only goal as relegation threatened Everton defeated Leeds United 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The win lifted Everton out of the relegation zone as they bounce back from the Merseyside Derby defeat to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Sean Dyche effect is becoming visible as the Toffees have now recorded two wins from three encounters to stay 1 point clear of West Ham, who have a game against Tottenham tomorrow (Sunday).

After their shock 1-0 win against Arsenal 1-0, Everton Lost 2-0 to Liverpool, but picked three precious points against Leeds United, who are now ten games without a win.

Everton fans had protested against the board before kick off, but Seaman Coleman gave them a reason to cheer after converting from mid-range, from a near impossible angle in the 62nd minute.

Iwobi has been Everton’s most creative player and he picked up his sixth assist of the season, including an all action performance in midfield that was just enough to help his team secure all three points.