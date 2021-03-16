Al Shabab give Update on Odion Ighalo’s Injury

Saudi Arabian Premier League side Al-Shabab have revealed the details of the injury suffered by striker Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo underwent tests to determine the severity of the injury and the medical examinations confirmed that he suffered a rupture of the first degree in the posterior muscle.

Al-Shabab stated that the Nigerian will be out of action for two weeks due to the injury he sustained.

Ighalo joined Al Shabab after agreeing the termination of his contract with Shanghai Shenhua.