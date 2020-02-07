Al Masry 2-2 Tanta: Amutu comes off the Bench in Dramatic Four-goal thriller

Augustine Amutu made his 10th league appearance for Al-Masry SC coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw against bottom side Tanta.

Amutu came off the bench in the 70th minute with his side trailing 2-1, with the visitors looking good for the win.

Tanta got off the block early, racing to a 2-0 lead inside 36 minutes of th first half.

A brace (21′, 36′) from Islam Fouad set the team on their path to climbing out of the relegation zone.

But, Mohamed Gaber Khalifa halved the deficit for Al-Masry in the 37th minute to end the half 2-1.

After the restart, the sides struggled to create clear cut chances or alter the scoreline.

The hosts suffered another blow after midfielder Adel was shown a straight red for an infringement with three minutes of regulation time left.

With time running out, there was frustration on the path of Ehab Galal’s men as they faced the ill luck of suffering back to back defeats in the league.

The team had recorded just one win since the turn of the year, in a 2-1 victory over Smouha on New year’s Boxing day.

But then came the lifeline when the fourth official’s board showed 7 minutes of additional time.

With five minutes gone, Al-Masry leveled through Egyptian midfielder Ahmed Yasser.

The goal eased the pressure on the Manager and his backroom with the club in 12th position on the log.

Meanwhile, Al-Masry midfielder Emeka Eze missed Thursday’s game two days after his suspension by the Egyptian FA was lifted.

The Egyptian Federation had suspended the player indefinitely as a result of the failure to pay the dues of his former agent, Nader Al-Sayed, which amounted to about $ 48,000.

He has been out for over a month and has missed eight consecutive games, including all the second-leg CAF Confederation Cup group stage matches.

Al-Masry are through to the quarter-final and have been paired against Morocco’s RE Berkane.

Eze and his Nigerian compatriot have been very active in the campaign, particularly Amutu.

Amutu has made five appearances and contributed three goals, a brace in his first game against Nouadhibou.

He netted his third in the 4-2 victory over Rangers Int’l FC, but would even finish as runners-up in the group behind Pyramids FC.