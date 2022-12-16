Al Ittihad 1-0 Pharco: Joy for Amutu, Sokari takes the L

Austin Amutu and his Al Ittihad teammates breathe a sigh of relief after 90 minutes following a narrow 1-0 win over Pharco in the Egypt PL on Thursday.
Amutu, 29, featured for just over an hour for Al Ittihad when they hosted Pharco – the latter also paraded a Nigerian, Kingsley Sokari.
Sokari joined Pharco last season after six seasons across the Maghreb in Tunisia with CS Sfaxien.
Meanwhile, the game’s only goal was scored by Angola’s Agostinho Mabululu in the 47th minute, sending the small crowd at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Thursday in a frenzy.
Mabululu was voted MOTM and his goal halted Al Ittihad’s three-game losing streak in the league.
Al Ittihad moved within four points of second place Ghazl El Hahallah in the standings after seven rounds of matches.
But both could drop out of their positions with Zamalek, Future FC and Pyramids all having a game in hand.
El Daklyeh held at home by Smouha… Five Nigerians in Action