Al Ittihad 1-0 Pharco: Joy for Amutu, Sokari takes the L

By
Adebanjo
-
0
123
Austin Amutu contests (l) contests for the ball with a Pharco player. Photo | Facebook (Itthad Alex SC).

Austin Amutu and his Al Ittihad teammates breathe a sigh of relief after 90 minutes following a narrow 1-0 win over Pharco in the Egypt PL on Thursday.

Amutu, 29, featured for just over an hour for Al Ittihad when they hosted Pharco – the latter also paraded a Nigerian, Kingsley Sokari.

 

Kingsley Sokari (on the far left of the picture) runs to close down an Al Ittihad opponent. Photo | Facebook (Itthad Alex SC).

Sokari joined Pharco last season after six seasons across the Maghreb in Tunisia with CS Sfaxien.

Meanwhile, the game’s only goal was scored by Angola’s Agostinho Mabululu in the 47th minute, sending the small crowd at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Thursday in a frenzy.

Mabululu was voted MOTM and his goal halted Al Ittihad’s three-game losing streak in the league.

Al Ittihad moved within four points of second place Ghazl El Hahallah in the standings after seven rounds of matches.

But both could drop out of their positions with Zamalek, Future FC and Pyramids all having a game in hand.

 

 

El Daklyeh held at home by Smouha… Five Nigerians in Action

 

At the Police Academy Stadium in Cairo, El Daklyeh held on for a point against Smouha, the game ended goalless.

El Daklyeh had Rasheed Ahmed and Kelechi Chimezie both start the game while John Christopher was named as a substitute and came off the bench in the 66th minute.

Smouha also had Nigerians in the matchday squad.

22 year-old Sodiq Ougola started for the visitors and played for fifty-four minutes, while his compatriot Abubakar Liday was introduced in the 56th minute.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here