Akwuegbu Backs Super Eagles for 2023 AFCON Gold

Former Super Eagles, Benedict Akwuegbu has voiced his confidence in the team’s ability to reach the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
Nigeria aims to secure a spot in the AFCON final, with their last triumph in 2013.
The Super Eagles faced an early exit in the 2021 AFCON and are eager to make a strong comeback in the upcoming tournament.
Akwuegbu, who was part of the squad that reached the 2000 final but lost to Cameroon on penalties, believes that Nigeria possesses the talent and potential to make it all the way.
“I expect Nigeria to be at least in the final because we have excellent players in the team,” Akwuegbu told the New Telegraph.
“When you have the likes of Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, and others like Boniface, who has been performing so well in the German league, for me, we have a fantastic team to win the title.
“Having said that, we need to make our defense better than we have at the moment; it needs to be better. I am optimistic that if things go according to plans, I think we are going to do well at the AFCON.”
The Super Eagles will kick start their AFCON 2024 campaign against Equatorial Guinea on the 14th o January next year and will be looking to go all the way.