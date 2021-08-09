Akwa United will consider resigning Orlando Pirates trialist Ndah – Boboye

Akwa United will welcome back Olisa Ndah should the CB return to the club if he doesn’t get a deal with Orlando Pirates.

Ndah, who was crucial to Akwa United winning the 2020-21 NPFL season and picking up a ticket for the CAF Champions League, has been in Johannesburg where he’s having a try-out with Orlando Pirates.

The 23 year-old is highly-rated and considered one of the best CBs last season in the top flight.

Speaking on the team’s plans for the future, including the Champions League, Akwa United coach Kennedy Boboye told Global Sports’ Godwin Enakhena that the CB was well on his way with Pirates with hope of penning a deal.

‘We’re no longer thinking about the league title, our focus is not firmly on the Champions League. Hopefully Olisah Ndah will not return. He is currently having trials with Orlando Pirates,’ Boboye revealed.

‘As we are already planning for the Champions League, we might do so without him.

‘Honestly, when any of my players leave for a deal abroad, I usually don’t want to see them back in the league.’