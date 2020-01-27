Akwa United trounce Heartland in Uyo

Akwa United secured a 3-1 victory over Heartland in a Matchday 17 clash at the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Sunday.

The promise keepers fell behind in the early minutes to a Chukwuemeka Obioma-goal, 15 minutes after kick-off.

Kennedy Boboye’s appointment had spurred Akwa United’s revival and they showed that bite, striking back four minutes after going behind.

Effiong Ndifreke restored the parity in the 19th minute with an unstoppable 25-yard strike, before Akarandut Orok added the second, heading home in the 38th minute.

Ndifreke then killed any hope of a Heartland comeback when he headed home a cross beyond goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Akwa United moved to 6th on the log, while Heartland however drop two places to 11th after their first loss in four outings.

Chikwelu Tweets Message of Courage to Teammates

Super Falcons star Rita Chikwelu is delighted to inspire Madrid CFF to victory over Espanyol in the Primera Iberdrola game on Sunday.

Chikwelu, 31, helped Oscar Fernandez’s team record another win, scoring a brace in the process.

After scoring on her full debut against Athletic Bilbao, Rita scored against Espanyol.

She got her first in the 12th minute and scored the second on the 80th minute to lead her team to a 3-1 win.

After the game, Chikwelu celebrated the win on social media.

Together we are stronger , Team work brings good result +3💪🏿💪🏿🐅 pic.twitter.com/mNuxsOB3Lg — Riri Kwelu (@Ritachikwelu) January 26, 2020

The Midfielder joined Real Madrid earlier this month and has three goals to her name so far