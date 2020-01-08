Akwa United new Manager Bounce will be tested against Wikki Tourist

Akwa United FC will be looking to extend their winning streak when they host Wikki Tourists later Today in the NPFL.

Akwa United are on a run of four consecutive victories since the arrival of coach Kennedy Boboye at the club.

The form has seen them witness a sensational leap from 16th to 5th in the NPFL table.

However, 10th-placed Wikki Tourist will be looking to get a positive result in Uyo having gone five games without a win.

Kennedy Boboye’s side will be going for a kill against the Bauchi side who have been defeated in each of their last four visits to the Nest of Champions.