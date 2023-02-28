Akwa United main Contender for NPFL Title – Collins

Akwa United forward, Uche Collins has expressed confidence in the team’s ability to win the NPFL title this season despite being third in the Group A standings with 15 points.
Collins, who is in his debut campaign with the team, maintains the NPFL title is Akwa United’s goal for the season.
The Forward joined the former Champions from Sokoto United and has 1 goal in 3 appearances he assured there’s more to come from the team.
“I will continue to give my best; set a goals target, but importantly help my team win games and the NPFL title this season.
“It’s our biggest dream this season and I believe it is achievable.”