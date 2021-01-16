Akwa United keen on winning a Silverware – Okafor

Akwa United’s new defensive acquisition, Charles Okafor has declared that the team is out to win the NPFL title this season.

In a chat with footballlive, Okafor said the team’s ambition from the start of the season was the NPFL crown and everyone at the club is working towards that.

“The league is our priority, even when I joined the club, that was the major target; to win the league and play in the CAF Champions League,” said the Center Back.

Quizzed about the week 5 clash against Wikki Tourist in Uyo, Okafor oozing with confidence predicted a win for his side.

“There is no negotiation on that, we need to beat them. There are no small teams in the league, so we are taking every game seriously”.

Last season, Okafor was ever present for FC IfeanyiUbah, as he played every minute in the league and went on to captain the side before his switch to Akwa United.