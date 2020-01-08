Akwa United Go-to Guy Orok excited with goalscoring Run, Welcomes Mfon Udoh Back

Akwa United have relied on goals from Akarandut Orok since the appointment of Kennedy Boboye and the 32 year-old forward hasn’t disappointed.

Orok has scored in the Akwa United’s four consecutive wins, including solitary strikes that have sealed away victories against Dakkada FC in a local derby and Jigawa Golden Stars.

The Forward is in his second spell at the club, when in 2009 he finished as the League’s top scorer.

He told www.brila.net he is happy to be back and helping the club’s resurgence.

“I feel lucky and blessed to be the one doing wonders for the club. Tomorrow it might be someone else. I give God all the glory for helping me shine,” said Orok.

Akwa United are fifth in the league standings after the impressive run of four wins, but they have scored the least goals of the top five teams.

The side have managed just 12 goals in 12 league games, but Orok is hopefully the responsibility will be shed and the return of Mfon Udoh will improve the team’s attacking prowess.

“With the caliber of players we have; Mfon Udoh back from injury and Ndifreke Effiong, I expect more goals from the group,” he concluded.