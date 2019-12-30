Akwa United ends Lobi Stars unbeaten run in Uyo

Akwa United continued their under Kennedy Boboye as they defeated Lobi Stars in a League game at the Nest of champions on Sunday.

Akwa United secured hard fought 1-0 win over the Gbenga Ogunbote’s side and ended the visitors eight games unbeaten run in the process.

The first-half ending 0-0, but a much spirited effort in the second half of the game helped Akwa got reward thanks to Akarandut Orok’s 51st-minute strike.

It’s the second victory for the club since Boboye took over from the sacked duo of John Obuh and Duke Udi.

FT Akwa Utd 1-0 Lobi Stars

Following this win, Akwa United moved up to eighth on the NPFL log with 16 points from 11 outings.