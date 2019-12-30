Akwa United ends Lobi Stars unbeaten run in Uyo

Credit | Twitter (AkwaUnited_fc)

Akwa United continued their under Kennedy Boboye as they defeated Lobi Stars in a League game at the Nest of champions on Sunday.

Akwa United secured hard fought 1-0 win over the Gbenga Ogunbote’s side and ended the visitors eight games unbeaten run in the process.

 

The first-half ending 0-0, but a much spirited effort in the second half of the game helped Akwa got reward thanks to Akarandut Orok’s 51st-minute strike.

 

It’s the second victory for the club since Boboye took over from the sacked duo of John Obuh and Duke Udi.

 

 

Following this win, Akwa United moved up to eighth on the NPFL log with 16 points from 11 outings.

