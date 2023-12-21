Nigerian League Akwa United Chairman Explains Fatai Osho’s Departure By Joseph Obisesan - December 21, 2023 0 66 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Akwa United coach, Fatai Osho. Photo | X Akwa United Chairman, Paul Bassey has voiced his respect and admiring for erstwhile coach Fatai Osho, after the club parted ways with the Manager. However, Bassey also noted that such transitions are a common occurrence in the world of football. News of Osho leaving Akwa United broke Tuesday, as the club confirmed their Coach had tendered his resignation. “Coach Osho is a victim of world worldwide football tradition where coaches, no matter how good, pay the price for a poor run of their teams,” the Akwa United stated. ”He is a good coach, and he remains one of the best in the land, unfortunately, it did not work for him at Akwa United.” “Osho came to a club that in the past eight years boasts a tradition of excellence, hence the misgivings of our supporters worldwide. “He is a victim of Akwa United’s success. We wish him well going forward.”