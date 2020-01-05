Akwa United can’t Lose! Open Four-game winning streak under new Coach Boboye

Akwa United continued their winning streak in the NPFL under new Coach Kenedy Boboye, following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Jigawa Golden Stars in Kano.

Akwa United recorded their fourth consecutive win under the new Manager through Akarandut Orok’s first-half goal.

The visitors dominated the game and created a lot of chances before Ndifreke Effiong set up Akarandut, who fired a low drive that beat Jigawa Stars goalkeeper Kenneth Christopher.

Jigawa Stars, tried to put pressure on their visitors in the second half, but Samuel Agba, Jamiu Jamilu and Ali Maro Kalla wasted several chances to level the scoreline.

A late defensive masterclass from Boboye saw the Promise Keepers coast home with all three points.

Akwa United are now second on the log with 19 points, one more than Lobi Stars who still have two games in hand.