Akwa United back to winning ways, Enyimba and Heartland held at home in Midweek Games

Midweek matches across the Federation in the NPFL were cagey and there were only five winners in the nine matches played and they were all home wins.
Akwa United, Adamawa United and Abia Warriors registered wins; the three all won by 2-1 scorelines.
Meanwhile, League leaders Plateau United earned a point on the road against struggling Rangers International FC.
Newly promoted Dakkada FC (formerly Akwa Starlets) also picked up a point on the road and the result moved them to within two points of table topping Plateau.
In the same vein, Heartland and Pillars shared the spoils in a 1-1 result, same for Enyimba and Lobi Stars in Aba.
On Thursday, Sunshine Stars will host MFM FC in the remaining fixture of matchday 9.
Results from Wednesday’s Games:
Enyimba FC 1-1 Lobi Stars
Abia Warriors 2-1 Jigawa Stars
Adamawa United 2-1 Nasarawa
Akwa United 2-1 Rivers United
Enugu Rangers 1-1 Plateau United
Heartland FC 1-1 Pillars
FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 Kwara
Katsina 0-0 Dakkada
Warri Wolves 1-0 Wikki Tourist