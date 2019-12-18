Akwa United back to winning ways, Enyimba and Heartland held at home in Midweek Games

Midweek matches across the Federation in the NPFL were cagey and there were only five winners in the nine matches played and they were all home wins.

Akwa United, Adamawa United and Abia Warriors registered wins; the three all won by 2-1 scorelines.

Meanwhile, League leaders Plateau United earned a point on the road against struggling Rangers International FC.

Newly promoted Dakkada FC (formerly Akwa Starlets) also picked up a point on the road and the result moved them to within two points of table topping Plateau.

In the same vein, Heartland and Pillars shared the spoils in a 1-1 result, same for Enyimba and Lobi Stars in Aba.

On Thursday, Sunshine Stars will host MFM FC in the remaining fixture of matchday 9.

Results from Wednesday’s Games:

Enyimba FC 1-1 Lobi Stars

Abia Warriors 2-1 Jigawa Stars

Adamawa United 2-1 Nasarawa

Akwa United 2-1 Rivers United

Enugu Rangers 1-1 Plateau United

Heartland FC 1-1 Pillars

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 Kwara

Katsina 0-0 Dakkada

Warri Wolves 1-0 Wikki Tourist