Akwa United are crowned 2021 NPFL Champions

Akwa United have won the 2020-21 NPFL campaign following the 5-2 victory over MFM FC with two games left in the season.

The title is also Akwa United’s first league crown since the club was established 25 years ago and they become the 20th club to win the league crown

Although the club has one more game to go, having played 36, there are two more games left for the majority of teams in the league, including Nasarawa United, Enyimba, Kano Pillars and Rivers United who make up the top five.

The Promise Keepers, were managed by Kennedy Boboye, who himself guided Plateau United to the title in 2017.

With 71 points from 36 games the team is not only guaranteed the title they’ve also confirmed their spot as one of Nigeria’s representative in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, the team has one of three joint best home records after 17 rounds of games. Their away form also appears slightly impressive, with 3 wins, 11 draws and 4 defeats from 18 games.