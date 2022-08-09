Akuneto named in Super Eagles list for CHAN qualifiers vs Ghana

Earlier in July we had reported that Salisu Yusuf could return to the Super Eagles after serving his ban.

Top scorer of the recently concluded NPFL season and league champion, Chijioke Akuneto has been named in Nigeria’s 35-man list invited for African Nations Championship qualifiers against Ghana.

Akuneto netted 19 goals for Rivers United and the Striker gets his debut national team call up following an impressive season with the League champions.
He headlines the 35-man list announced, Monday, by the NFF ahead of the final qualifying round of the CHAN 2022.
Head Coach of the team, Salisu Yusuf, who took Nigeria to a runners-up spot in 2018, also named the likes of goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke, Sani Faisal and Chiamaka Madu.
Among the other Players handed invitations are Godspower Aniefiok, Ossy Martins, Samson Gbadebo and Ebube Duru.

 

The list of 35 players invited by Super Eagles B coach, Salisu Yusuf for the 2022 CHAN qualifiers against Ghana.
The team will resume camping, Wednesday, this week and the Coaches will announce a final 23-man list a week before the first leg of the tie.
Ghana, who cruised past Benin Republic 4-0 on aggregate, will host the first leg against Nigeria on August 28.
Meanwhile, the return leg of the tie will hold in Abuja on September 3.

