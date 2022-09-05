Akpudje signs for FK Jablonec weeks after training with first team

Joshua Akpudje has joined Czech Republic side FK Jablonec from BFC Daugavpils on a two-year deal.
Akpudje, 24, was on loan at FK Panevezys in Lithuania an had three months until the deal expired.
However, Daugavpils cashed in on the defender by allowing him move on a permanent to the two-time Czech Cup champions.
In a statement on their website, FK Jablonec announced the deal for Akpudje revealing the player has been training with the club.
“Joshua Akpudje has been in Jablonec since the match against Sparta and trained together with the team. And he watched the match against Sparta with his own eyes at Střelnica.”
Speaking on his move and his impression of the team, the former MFM FC player said, that “It is the dream of every young player to fight for his future. I am grateful to God for the opportunity to be in Jablonec. Now is the time to start working on a better future,”
“I’m happy that I could see the match. It was a very good match, few people expected such a result from the boys and the boys left everything there. It was difficult for them even with the red card.