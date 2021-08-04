Akpom not cleared to leave Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom’s immediate Middlesbrough future is uncertain after reports emerged of Boro boss Neil Warnock stalling on allowing the Nigerian leave until a reinforcement in the attacking department is guaranteed.

Although Akpom, 25, has been deemed unwanted on one hand by Warnock, on the other he’s still keen on holding onto the player if the club fails to bring in a more experienced goal poacher.

The Arsenal academy product recently joined Boro from Greek side PAOK but did not hit the ground running on his return to England.

His slow progress proved frustrating for Warnock who still managed to help the team finish in mid-table last term.

So far, the 71 year-old has successfully brought in Uche Ikpeazu, the only out-and-out Forward and he wants more.

At the moment Akpom is also open to leaving the club with interests said to be coming from Turkey, Besiktas are have once showed interest in acquiring the €3.2 million-rated Forward.