Akpoguma watches Thrilling Hoffenheim, Verona match from the Bench

Kevin Akpoguma was an unused substitute in the pre-season friendly between Hoffenheim and Verona from the, where both teams put on a goal fest.
Hoffenheim and Verona put on an absolute classic performance in the pre-season friendly at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday.
It was an exciting game with plenty of goals on both ends and across the quarters, as Hoffenheim fought from two goals down to win the third of four pre-season games played already.
Meanwhile, although he featured in the previous three games, Kevin Akpoguma was left on the bench.
The 27 year-old Nigeria DF was involved in wins over Heidenheim, Puskas Academy and the 2-2 outcome against Italian side Salernitana.
He got a total of 120 minutes in all three games as he hits full fitness and readiness for next season’s Bundesliga campaign.
Next up is a DFB-Pokal game against SV Rodinghausen on Sunday before the opening league fixture against Borussia Mochenhladbach on August 6.