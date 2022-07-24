Akpoguma watches Thrilling Hoffenheim, Verona match from the Bench

Kevin Akpoguma looks on during the pre-season friendly.(Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Kevin Akpoguma was an unused substitute in the pre-season friendly between Hoffenheim and Verona from the, where both teams put on a goal fest.

Hoffenheim and Verona put on an absolute classic performance in the pre-season friendly at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday.
It was an exciting game with plenty of goals on both ends and across the quarters, as Hoffenheim fought from two goals down to win the third of four pre-season games played already.
Meanwhile, although he featured in the previous three games, Kevin Akpoguma was left on the bench.
The 27 year-old Nigeria DF was involved in wins over Heidenheim, Puskas Academy and the 2-2 outcome against Italian side Salernitana.
He got a total of 120 minutes in all three games as he hits full fitness and readiness for next season’s Bundesliga campaign.
Next up is a DFB-Pokal game against SV Rodinghausen on Sunday before the opening league fixture against Borussia Mochenhladbach on August 6.

 

 

Onyeka fully back for Brentford

Brentford have endured a poor season form and it continued over the weekend with a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Wolfsburg.

The Bees have failed to win any one of three pre-season games played so far, including defeat and draw to Stuttgart and Strasbourg respectively.
Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka returned to action for Brentford in the team’s pre-season preparation although after missing all the side’s game since April due to an injury.
He returned, but to the bench on the final day of last season. His first game of the off season for Brentford was a 45 minutes appearance against Stuttgart.
In back to back games he got just an hour each, including in Saturday’s defeat at the AOK Stadion.
Onyeka featured was replaced on the hour mark with a double substitution by Manager Thomas Frank.
Down already by two-goals, the changes did little to raise the sharpness of the Premier League and they would go on to concede two more before the final whistle.
Thomas’ men still have two more pre-season games to go, with fixtures against Brighton and Real Betis scheduled for July 26 and 30th respectively.

