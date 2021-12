Al Nassr FC have signed Ahmed Musa on a 4-year deal from Leicester. Fee undisclosed but thought to be £25m+. Ahmed Musa 🇳🇬... ✅pic.twitter.com/DJlZJnEl7z — AlNassr...

Galatasaray are looking to make the loan deal of Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru permanent. Onyekuru rejoined the Turkish Super Lig champions during the January transfer...