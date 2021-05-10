Akpoguma scores special goal in Hoffenheim come back win over Schalke

Hoffenheim Center back Kevin Akpoguma was delighted to achieve a milestone on Saturday by scoring his first-ever goal in the German Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim overturned a two goal deficit to defeat Schalke 4-2 with Akpoguma netting a 52nd minute leveller.

The CB’s header beat the outstretched hand of Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann to inspire a come from behind victory after the visitors took a first half two-goal lead through Mark Uth (12′) and Shkrodan Mustafi (42′).

Akpoguma, 26, scored his first Bundesliga goal in his 67th top-flight outing – 4 for Hannover and 63 for Hoffenheim.