Akpoguma gets Cameo in Hoffenheim win over Monchengladbach

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - DECEMBER 16: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Robert Skov of TSG Hoffenheim, Kevin Akpoguma of TSG Hoffenheim during the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig at PreZero-Arena on December 16, 2020 in Sinsheim, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Kevin Akpoguma was a second half substitute in Saturday’s German Bundesliga match for Hoffenheim as Die Kraichgauer ended a two-game losing streak.

Akpoguma played only 11 minutes as Hoffenheim stunned Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 at BORUSSIA-PARK.

 

The hosts opened scoring through Lars Stindl (34′) from the penalty spot and held on to their lead until late in the second half.

 

Goals from Andrej Kramaric (75′) and Ryan Sessegnon (86′) turned the game on its head and in favor of the visitors.

 

Akpoguma’s contribution in his side’s win wasn’t overly impressive; he made no tackles, blocks and won no aerial duels.

 

Despite the win Hoffenheim are still in the bottom half of the table, six points outside a European spot.

