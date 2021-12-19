Akpoguma comes off the bench to save Hoffenheim

Kevin Akpoguma came up clutch for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach at the PreZero Arena on Saturday.
Akpoguma was a second half substitute, coming on in the 87th minute for the hosts.
The Defender smashed home from inside the box (90+1′) to earn Hoffenheim a point with the team trailing 1-0 from a Breel Embolo goal in the 35th minute.
It was his second league goal of the season in 15 appearances helping Die Kraichgauer push for a European ticket.
Hoffenheim are now fourth in the standings, six points behind second place Dortmund.
Victory for Union Berlin, but Awoniyi fires blank
Union Berlin bounced back to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory against VfL Bochum, but Taiwo Awoniyi failed to get his name on the score shit for the fourth consecutive game.
Awoniyi started against Bochum at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion but got only 63 minutes on the day.
He has now gone three successive Bundesliga matches without a goal and for only the second time this campaign.
The visitors snatched the lead early in the 16th minute through veteran Forward Max Kruse and held on for their second win in December across all competitions.
Meanwhile, despite the Nigerian’s recent dip in form in front of goal, Union Berlin are sixth in the standings.