Akpeyi returns to Chiefs’ starting line-up

Kaizer Chiefs’ manager, Ernst Middendorp says Daniel Akpeyi will return to the starting line-up when his team play host to Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium in a league game on Saturday.

Akpeyi has been a mainstay in the Amakhosi team since his arrival from Chippa United in January 2019.

He was drafted in as a replacement for first-choice goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune who has been dealing with several niggling injuries this season.

The Nigeria international had since staked a claim to the goalkeepers starter berth, playing a crucial role in Chiefs impressive run to the top of Absa Premiership table.

On Saturday,Khune made a return to the starting line-up in the club’s 1-0 win over Royal Eagles in a Ned bank Cup round of 32 clash, with Akpeyi keeping a place on the bench.

However,coach Midden drop revealed that the Super Eagles shot-stopper will be the man between the sticks when they tackle sixth-placed Maritzburg.

“Daniel has played a very solid run of games in the league,” he told the media.

“He’s very qualified and kept us in the game very often, and therefore, at the moment, I would say probably Daniel on Saturday, and if the Cup competition is coming a week later, I don’t have a problem making a selection with Itu or without Daniel.

“We don’t talk too much about it. We just make the decision and that’s it.”

Akpeyi has featured 18 times across all competitions for Kaizer Chiefs this season keeping eight clean sheets in the process.